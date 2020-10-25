Dear Annie: Gaining confidence

Dear Annie: Lately, I have been feeling like I am not good enough. I have anxiety and depression, which I have had since I was young, to the point where I have attempted suicide four times. I used to have anorexia and bulimia and cut myself on my arms and legs. I had thought this was the one thing in my life I had control over. I am not proud of myself for those days.

I have children now, and my son, at 14 years old, questions himself like I did — and do. I keep comparing myself to women, and not just women but my best friends, from their faces to their bodies.

Even though I have been told I am beautiful, I never believe it. And it's so hard sometimes because I don't want my son to go down the same road as me. I keep thinking, what if I never learn to love myself and be confident? Will I teach him to be in the world without a voice, questioning everything he does? Will he believe he is not handsome and ruin his relationships, like I have, with his insecurities? I am scared, honestly, because I see so much of myself in him, and even though I try to say positive things about myself, I just never can.