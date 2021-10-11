Dear Annie: Gawking husband is taught a lesson

Dear Annie: My husband used to check out other women in an obvious way, but no more.

What happened was this: We were in our early 40s, both on our second marriages, and we met for a date one night after work. We sat at the bar due to the crowd on a Friday, and two women across the bar were flirting with him. Just smiles and eye games, but he was soaking up the attention, essentially ignoring me.

I quietly got up, took my purse, walked out and drove home. It took him a minute to realize that I was gone, and those women were cracking up!

He came home just a few minutes behind me, all embarrassed because I had ditched him. I let him know that I didn’t care if he appreciated pretty women but gawking in my presence was flat-out disrespectful. It never happened again. — Expecting Respect

Dear Expecting Respect: Thank you for sharing your very creative way to get your husband to stop gawking at other women. Most times, people treat us the way we expect to be treated. Good for you.

Dear Annie: My son and his family have shut me out of their lives. It has gotten to the point where, when I see them in public, they turn away. There was never any big blowout; they just stopped coming around or talking to me.