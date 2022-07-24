Dear Annie: Gift-giving across the spectrum

Dear Annie: I love your column and am writing to offer a different point of view for the woman whose family does not celebrate her birthday or Mother’s Day or Christmas the way she wants. She says she gives them presents, but they don’t reciprocate.

Well, I have a friend who goes overboard in celebrating these holidays. She will spend an entire year looking for the special gift. At times, it’s more like 50 gifts, and, of course, my friend feels let down at my ONE gift card.

Annie, I don’t have the time, energy, money and, most importantly, the desire to drive all over the state searching for the perfect gift. I think my friend and this dear woman should take a hint. Yes, people do give what they would want to receive. I would love one restaurant or Walmart or Target gift card and that’s it!

If a person doesn’t give you something, maybe they don’t want something. This woman should try it. They might wish her a happy birthday or Mother’s Day. They could give her a greeting card. But that should be enough. Just because this woman decorates and does all this other stuff doesn’t mean everyone else wants to do the same. I know I don’t.

I repeatedly tell my friend that we should stop with the gift giving. But she doesn’t get it, and year after year I can tell that she is disappointed.

I really don’t want other people to give me extra special gifts, because I don’t want to do this for them.

My suggestion is that my friend and the woman who wrote to you should save all this hoopla they spend on other people and throw their own party for themselves, because in reality, that is what they want. Thanks for listening to me. — Over the Top

Dear Over the Top: Why not just be comfortable with your gift and also be comfortable with your friend who seems to enjoy going above and beyond? Many people express their love through giving and doing, and clearly that describes your friend.

Why judge her for it? Just be secure with your gift. The quality of time you spend with her is much more important than receiving or giving large quantities of things.

Dear Annie: My husband recently got promoted to CEO of the company he works for. At first, we were all so excited for him. In the last two months, he has seemed to become almost arrogant toward us. He just complains at the dinner table about how no one can do the job as good as him. Not really sure where this arrogance came from. What do I do to help him slow his roll? — Married to an Ego Man

Dear Married: One of my favorite quotes is: “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” Talk to him and point out how his arrogance will only hurt himself and others in the long run.