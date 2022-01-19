Dear Annie: Good father, bad husband

Dear Annie: I have been married for more than 24 years, and we have three wonderful daughters. My husband has always been a wonderful father and an OK husband.

However, he has always treated me with a lot of disrespect, and over the years, I always brushed it off because he was such a great dad to my daughters and because he provided everything for me.

But as we all get older, he is treating our youngest daughter in the same way as he has treated me. This is upsetting her every day, and I have told him numerous times to stop, and he just continues to do this.

I am ready to leave him, which I have told him many times, but he doesn’t believe me.

Honestly, I can’t take it anymore. I have asked him to talk to someone, but he says I have the issue. I just can’t do this life anymore. Please help! — Torn About What To Do

Dear Torn: It is understandable that watching your husband mistreat your youngest daughter is going to be the last straw. Your mother bear instincts are in full force, and you can’t watch your husband hurt your daughter the way he has hurt you for all these years.