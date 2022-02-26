Dear Annie: Greedy boss tests our boundaries

Dear Annie: My boss is simply a taker, and I’m tired of it. I am a pretty generous person, but I feel like she takes advantage. She has no problem asking to use or have others’ personal items.

When she first came to my office, she asked if she could use my coffee creamer. I thought nothing of it and, of course, said yes. She has since made my coffee creamer our coffee creamer. Even though she occasionally hands me $5, she uses much more than that, and I never signed up to have communal creamer or be the person sent to the store to get it on my time every week.

She has asked to use my and others’ phone chargers. She takes from people’s candy dishes, which we all do, but we refill them, and we have our own to offer one another. Beyond just eating other’s Life Savers, she uses her finger to fish around to find the flavor she likes. She uses tea bags and honey. If she sees someone eating cheese crackers, she has no problem asking for some.

She is the boss and makes more than all of us. These items are not free, and they aren’t just dropped on our desks. We have to go buy them. How do we put an end to the greed but not make things awkward? Thank you in advance for your advice. — Frustrated With Freeloader