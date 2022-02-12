Dear Annie: Hoarding addiction might bury me alive

This will help with the state of your home, but you must also tackle the state of your mind. Work with a therapist to uncover the root of your hoarding compulsions and strategies on how best to discard them, too.

Dear Annie: I read your answer to "Speed Bump in My Speech," who debated whether or not to include she has a speech impediment in her online dating profile after doing so for years and attracting the wrong matches. I'd like to add to your suggestion.

I am a 47-year-old woman and have walked with a limp since birth. Many years ago, when I was looking to settle down, my parents suggested I not mention the limp during the initial phone call days. To them, I am a very well-educated, intelligent, charming woman who guys will find hard to say no to, especially after great initial conversations. I followed it for almost six months and realized when guys found the limp off-putting, I was severely depressed for the first time in my life.