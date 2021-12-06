Dear Annie: Homewrecking co-worker leaves wife fuming

Dear Annie: My husband of 19 years had an office gathering at our home in mid-August. He has been at his job for 18 years and switched departments four years ago. I had never met any of the current team members due to my work schedule.

One of his teammates, when introduced to me, grunted when she met me. My heart sank.

As I worked my way around the room getting to know each one on an individual basis, I reminded this lady that I had waited on her at my part-time job. She told me she was aware of the encounter because my husband told her that I had sold her cigarettes. However, I had asked my husband before the party if he had said anything, and he said no. So he lied to me.

After the party, I went through his phone, computer and phone bills. I discovered lots of private contact at all hours of the day and night. In my mind, they basically were having an affair.

The messages were pet names such as “baby boo,” “sugar britches” and “good morning, sunshine.” Worse yet, they told each other they loved each other.

We are in therapy now, trying to repair the damage my husband has caused.