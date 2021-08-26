Dear Annie: Honoring grief sometimes takes professional help

You mentioned that you’re seeing a psychiatrist. I’d also encourage you to see a therapist who specializes in grief and addiction. It sounds as though the hospice group was helpful to you in the past. While in-person options are still limited, consider exploring online grief support communities, such as the forums at www.grieving.com . Depending on your age, you might also like to check out The Dinner Party, which is an online platform that connects people in their 20s and 30s who are grieving the death of a loved one (www.thedinnerparty.org).

Also, I encourage you to read the book “It’s OK That You’re Not OK,” by grief counselor Megan Devine. You might also get something out of “Wild,” a memoir by Cheryl Strayed, about her journey through addiction and recovery in the years following the loss of her mother. Words can’t express how sorry I am for the death of your dear mom.

Dear Annie: My husband and I are both in our mid-60s and retired. He has a habit that is really starting to irk and hurt me the last few years. When we’re out together and he sees attractive women, he always looks twice at them. He apologizes but then, after a couple of weeks, does it again! I have told him, repeatedly, that it is disrespectful and that if I don’t do it for him anymore, he should go get what he is looking for — but that he shouldn’t expect to be able to come back afterward. He says that I’m jealous and immature. I say that he should know better. What do you say? — Weary of Watching Him Watch Them