Dear Annie: Honoring MLK

Dear Readers: Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! In honor of this great man, I have attached some of the best excerpts from his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. The words today still ring true — that we should be drinking from the cup of truth, love and kindness, and not the cup of hatred and division.

“I say to you today, my friends, even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’

“I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood. I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression, will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.