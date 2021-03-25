Dear Annie: How can I help a friend who's being abused

Dear Annie: Until the end of last summer, my wife and I had been married 58 years. I lost her very suddenly due to kidney failure. We had many years together of happiness, but I wish it could have continued. For many years, I would pick up after work on Fridays $5 worth of blooming flowers at the grocery store on the way home. They would last for a week, bring much happiness to our home and sure stop a lot of arguments about nothing. I have attempted to pass this on to my children and grandchildren, but none have taken me up on it so far. I guess it's just too old school. — Still Missing Her

Dear Still Missing Her: I'm so sorry for your loss. Your letter hits on an important point: Little gestures can go a long way in creating a harmonious household. Everybody wants to feel appreciated. It's a shame that your kids and grandkids haven't followed your advice. Hopefully, someone reading this will.

Dear Annie: I am a cancer survivor of three years. I have a cousin who is a cancer survivor for 10 years. Recently, she was told her cancer has metastasized to her liver. It is stage 4. I have sent three private messages to family back East informing them about the situation.

Two of them sent short replies back, but the third said nothing.