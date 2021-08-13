Dear Annie: How can I help my neighbor?

Dear Annie: I have a neighbor who is 90 years old. Her only caregiver was her adult son, who just died last week after a long struggle with opioid addiction. Since then, I and another neighbor have been checking on her several times a day, as she needs a lot of care. We’ve been grocery shopping for her, picking up prescriptions and running errands. We’ve also got a meal train going with other neighbors on the street.

The problem is what to do long-term. She needs a high level of care, as she’s disabled and not easily able to get around the house herself. In fact, she just got out of the hospital a few days before her son died, after a four-week stay. I’ve contacted social services multiple times, but they’ve yet to show up. I believe she’s an extreme fall risk. Do you know of any options?

She has no other family nearby. Her only living relatives are on the opposite coast and are in their 80s. We’re at a loss for what to do, but it feels like an emergency. — Scared for My Neighbor