Dear Annie: Husband feels like a roommate

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for six years. We're older, and it's the third marriage for both of us.

At first, my husband was very passionate, loving and anxious to please. We took a lot of trips and went out to eat and socialize regularly.

Gradually, over the past three years, he has moved into the guest bedroom, and we haven't had sex at all. We rarely go anywhere together anymore, and he is content to spend most of the day looking at his phone.

He gets annoyed when I try to talk to him about our relationship. He does a lot of the cooking, cleaning and house maintenance. We seem to have settled into a platonic relationship, much to my dismay. I want to know how to rekindle our relationship and start to live again. — Feeling Just Like a Roommate