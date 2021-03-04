Dear Annie: Husband only changes his underwear and showers once a week, wife desperate for help

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married one year. Before we got married, he kept himself clean. Gradually, he’s changed, and his hygiene has gotten worse and worse. Now he only changes underwear and showers once a week. He has let his hair grow long and messy and refuses to get a haircut. He shaves maybe once a week, at most. He used to be fun to go out with, and now he never wants to go anywhere. Please help. I’m desperate. What can I do? I want the man I married back. — Stink Has Me on the Brink

Dear Stink Has Me on the Brink: Although only a licensed health care professional can diagnose your husband, it sounds like his poor hygiene is just a symptom of the real problem — possibly clinical depression or another mental health issue. The good news is that help is available. Let him know, in a compassionate, nonjudgmental tone, that you’ve been concerned about him this past year, and urge him to see a therapist. If he is resistant to that, encourage him to see his primary care physician, who will likely refer him to a therapist if he hears these symptoms.

Dear Annie: I’m recently divorced, and I don’t know how to approach men to date. How do I talk without embarrassing myself? — Ready to Mingle