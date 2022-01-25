Dear Annie: Husband's reaction to to mother's dementia leaves wife frustrated

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for a long time, and he is a great guy. However, when it comes to my 80-year-old mom, it’s another story.

Mom has dementia and says many things that are incorrect or confusing. My husband constantly corrects her in a condescending way. I know he does love her, but this makes for very uncomfortable situations.

Please offer some guidance. — Frustrated Peacemaker

Dear Frustrated Peacemaker: Sometimes people react rudely or impatiently when they are scared. If your husband truly loves your mom, maybe he has a lot of sad and scared feelings about her dementia and does not know how to properly deal with those feelings. Point this out to him, and ask him to be kind to her — right or wrong — when she gets things confused.

If he continues to be short with your mother, well, then maybe he is just a louse and you have to keep him away from your mother until he learns how to treat people kindly. You might want to seek professional counseling or join a support group for those living with people who have dementia.

Dear Annie: I just wanted to say thank you for keeping an open mind.