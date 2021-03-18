Dear Annie: If you're not getting what you need, move on

Dear Annie: I have been with my “boyfriend” on and off for three years. I put “boyfriend” in quotes because he says he doesn’t like labels. I’m at his place 90% of the time, yet I still pay rent on my own apartment because he would never agree to move in together. I have met his family and he also has met mine. When I ask for commitment, he says I’m being pushy. He doesn’t communicate well at all. I feel shut out. I’m so hurt from the years of not knowing where I stand with him. Everyone deserves to know where they are in someone’s life and what they mean to that person! Please help. I can’t take this anymore. — Confused in Love

Dear Confused: You can’t and you shouldn’t take this anymore. You absolutely deserve better, and you need to end things with this man — abruptly and completely — so that you can find it.

I know it won’t be easy. When someone jerks you around as badly as this jerk has, it whittles away at your self-esteem — and perversely, it causes you to keep turning to that same person to build you back up. It’s a recipe for despair, and it can make leaving seem impossible. But it is possible, and necessary. I encourage you to seek a therapist’s help in navigating through the turmoil and finding the other side. Your whole life is waiting for you there.