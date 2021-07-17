Dear Annie: Ignore the gossip

Being with other “beginners” was super helpful because we were all learning about the program, and when we finally joined the larger group, we could follow along and actively participate. My group recommends six beginner meetings. (During our lockdown-era weekly Zoom meetings, because we couldn’t really leave and go into another room for a beginner meeting, several members would stay on at the end to have a smaller beginners meeting for any newcomers who wished to stay on the call.)

I would also like to add that each meeting has its own personality, and it may take going to a few different groups before you find your tribe; please don’t give up! I have been with my group for two years now, and I can honestly say working with the Al-Anon program has changed my life in ways I could have never imagined. I thank my lucky stars for these people and this program every day. — Grateful Member

Dear Grateful: I will gladly take any chance I can to recommend Al-Anon. It truly is a wonderful program, and I hope your firsthand testimonial encourages others to give it a try. Meeting details, including for telephone and virtual meetings, are available at www.al-anon.org.