Dear Annie: Inspiring words for readers as 2022 dawns

“You can’t get to where today needs to take you if you’re holding on to yesterday.” — Toni Sorenson

“The present is too often squandered grieving the past or fearing the future, which makes the present nothing more than a cheap facsimile of what was or what will be instead of what it could be.” — Craig D. Lounsbrough, “An Intimate Collision: Encounters with Life and Jesus”

“Well, we have a whole new year ahead of us. And wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could all be a little more gentle with each other, a little more loving, and have a little more empathy, and maybe, next year at this time we’d like each other a little more.” — Judy Garland

“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one!” — Brad Paisley

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” — Rainer Maria Rilke

And for those of you who are not particularly fond of New Year’s resolutions, some humor to brighten up your day: