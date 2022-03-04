Dear Annie: Is an old flame worth my time?

Dear Annie: I have a friend who I met when we were classmates, and I hadn’t seen him in years. We finally got together, with me going to his residence, and we had a good time. Afterward, no call or text from him. When we do talk, it’s me making the call.

Three months after I visited, his brother passed. He did contact me to let me know. Upon the passing, I offered my home for him to stay for the funeral, which was in my town. Another three months passed with no contact, and I didn’t call.

Three months later, he called, saying he was coming to town for another reason. Again, I offered my home. I tried my best to be a good hostess. He told me he would be back to visit in a couple of months but then later stated he was going out of town during that time. He says I’m a nice person but the four-hour drive is a conflict. What are your thoughts on this? I feel that he’s manipulating me. I need a response. — A Woman Who Cares

Dear Woman Who Cares: I feel that your instincts are correct. This guy’s flakiness and lack of communication would not translate well into a relationship. Sure, he enjoys your company, but he said it himself: He’s not willing to commit to someone who lives four hours away.