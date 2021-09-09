Dear Annie: Is my relationship doomed?

But as long as her parents (us) know, then what does it matter to her? In my view, Kathy needs to tend to her own family, who are far from perfect — believe me. I just want her to mind her own business and keep her thoughts to herself because what we do at our house is under our roof. No one pays the bills here but my husband, and I couldn’t care less about what others think. Why does she think it’s her place to constantly criticize our family? — Big Sigh

Dear Big Sigh: It’s interesting that you say you couldn’t care less what anyone thinks, when your entire letter says otherwise. Quit letting Kathy live rent-free in your head. Ask the messenger to stop relaying her supposed opinions to you. For all you know, this person could be mischaracterizing her statements just to gin up drama. In any case, you know that you’re taking care of your own, and that’s what matters.

Dear Annie: I am a licensed professional counselor who has a private practice in Oklahoma. I read the letter from “Twice Bitten,” who was terrified to kiss women after his last girlfriend intentionally bit his tongue just to be abusive. You recommended that he go to therapy to help process the abusive relationship, and I appreciated that, as I feel that it’s always good to seek professional help when needed.