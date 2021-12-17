Dear Annie: Is wife's game playing a form of flirting?

My family moved to our city during Christmas break of the fifth grade. Though my future wife and I lived within a mile of each other and could both walk to school, we had no classes together and never met. In junior high, we rode different school buses and shared no classes together. In high school, the 10th and 11th grades brought no classes together, and still we never crossed paths. Our senior year, in preparation of college, we both took typing. That’s the one class we ever shared. We started dating. We spent the first two years of college apart, but when we were home, we dated and spent a small fortune on stamps and envelopes to stay in touch. We spent the last two years of college together at the same university, and we dated each other exclusively. On a trip home during that last two years, we went to a jewelry store and put matching wedding bands on layaway. There was no engagement ring, nor was there a proposal. We just knew we were going to marry. So, now I’d like to ask: Teresa, will you marry me — again? — Bill