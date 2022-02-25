Dear Annie: Itching for intimacy

Dear Annie: My husband and I will be married two years in December. Prior to getting married, we had a "good" sex life. We discussed having a child of our own (I have three from a previous marriage), and he doesn't have any.

He's now in his 40s, and I'm almost 40. Very shortly after we got married, the sex fizzled out almost completely. Yes, we have had hormones tested, and his testosterone is very low. The doctors have all but said it will be almost impossible to have a baby. However, despite that, we cannot seem to get on the same page regarding sex.

He doesn't care, and that has made me feel very resentful, hurt, unwanted, ashamed, anxiety-ridden and jealous. I have brought it up, explaining my side very calmly and clearly. I've asked for physical intimacy repeatedly, however, I do not feel he wants me. If my kids didn't love him, I would have left already. What should I do? — No Confidence

Dear No Confidence: Your husband's hormones could be connected to his lack of libido, but your letter signifies to me that there may be more trouble going on behind the scenes than you've shared.