Dear Annie: It's your house which makes it your life and your decision

Dear Annie: I am a highly successful professional single mother in my mid-40s. My ex-husband and I divorced 10 years ago, and we have two wonderful children. I am happily dating a colleague, and all of my friends and some of my family are happy for me and like my boyfriend. The problem is my parents, who live about half an hour away from me and come by my home to see my children two-three times each week.

They have made it clear that they hate him, despite having only been around him twice for very brief periods of time. They refuse to accept anyone and have even made comments to my teenage children about what a mistake they think I am making. For the record, my children have told me repeatedly that they are happy with the situation and wish my parents would leave them alone. Their primary objections are that he is also divorced and that we work together.

I think my father likes to believe that he is the man in charge and is not willing to accept another man in my life. My children just shrug their shoulders and say nothing when my parents say things to them because it makes them feel awkward and like they are being placed in the middle. My parents take my children's responses (or lack thereof) as meaning that my children are against the situation. In reality, my kids just want my parents to quit placing them in the middle of their beef with me.