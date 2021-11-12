Dear Annie: I've spent decades with a dud

Dear Annie: I’ve been in a relationship with “Jason” since April 2001. We got engaged in 2007. I lived apart from him with my three kids as they were still young and in school. I moved in with him in 2010.

Ever since then, and before, it’s just gotten worse. I was so blind in love and drinking with him all the time that I guess I really didn’t see the whole picture. I’ve been relatively sober since 2016. Eliminating hard alcohol helped clear my mind.

I realized he is a bit of a narcissistic man and can only see past his nose. I’ve suspected for many years he is having an affair. I went through menopause in 2011, so my libido literally disappeared in an instant.

I feel he only has me there at his house because he said he “needs me.” What about want me? The arguments have escalated.

I know he can’t read or write too well and has a limited complex vocabulary. He won’t admit it, and I wish he would have or would now. I wouldn’t like him less. When you live with someone, you accept things like that. I happen to have a decently high IQ, so his babbling in elementary terms does not help me to have serious adult conversations.