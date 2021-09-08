Dear Annie: Keep your relationship problems private

With the help of a professional, he can’t just storm off when he is upset; he has to stay in the room and work through his feelings. I know you are going through a hard time, and talking to your father about it might feel like a nice relief in the moment, but it doesn’t really help your relationship with your boyfriend. Try to keep the problems in your relationship between you and your boyfriend and your therapist. In the end, you owe it to your baby and yourself to try to work it out.

Dear Annie: Please pass along the information that extremely strong body odors often occur as the result of a nutritional deficiency: zinc. I found my problem had been solved after less than a week on this regimen.

Also, if you are wildly attractive to mosquitoes, vitamin B complex will make them lose interest.

A good multivitamin/mineral tablet taken daily will keep both problems at bay. — Getting All My Vitamins

Dear Vitamins: Eating or taking vitamins and minerals, within recommended guidelines, is always a good idea for your health, but who knew that they can help with body odor and bugs? Thank you for telling us about these additional benefits.