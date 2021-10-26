Dear Annie: Killing the messenger can happen when you report an affair

Dear Annie: I read your column every day, and I read with great interest the letter from the wife whose husband had an affair 20 years earlier. She was bitter that none of her friends told her about it.

I found myself in a similar situation, only I was the friend, and I DID tell her that her husband was cheating on her. This was 35 years ago.

Remember the old expression about killing the messenger? That’s what happened to me. I had struggled with what to do with this information for several days. I knew she’d be devastated, but I believed she deserved the truth. She was my best friend, and I felt I’d be lying to her face every time I saw her if I didn’t tell her.

I practiced for days trying to come up with the most supportive way of talking to her. I went and saw her, and we talked for about an hour, and it was very, very difficult. I left knowing that she had a lot to process and sort out, and I gave her some space. After a few days, I called but could not reach her. I left messages, but I never heard back from her.

Fifteen years later, I got a rather incoherent and angry letter from her, blaming me — for what, specifically, wasn’t clear.