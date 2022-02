Dear Annie: Lacking a 'Thank You' for gifts, reader's mother opted to donate to charities instead

Dear Annie: I am a devoted reader of your column. Something is really eating at me, so I wanted to write to ask for your advice. I gave my son a large check that I enclosed inside a card as his Christmas present. I heard nothing. So I asked him to let me know if he received it and, after several days, he reported that he did.

From that point on, I got no "thank you" — not that day, not on Christmas and not when I thanked him for his gift.

I can't seem to let this go. From past experience, it would be counterproductive to confront him about it. I believe he appreciates my monetary gifts — at least, he cashes all my checks, no matter how small.

In the scheme of things, this is small, especially since my daughter, who is triple-vaxxed, is now diagnosed with COVID-19. Please help me to see this in perspective and offer me some comfort. Thank you. — Sad Mom

Dear Sad Mom: I am sorry that your daughter has COVID-19. This is something that is totally out of your control, and you just have to be there for her emotionally and help her in any way you can. Sometimes, when we can't control events on the outside, we try to control little things in our world, such as wanting to have the perfect thank-you from your son. Just tell him that your feelings were hurt that he did not acknowledge your gift more. BUT be careful not to have too high expectations. And ask yourself, do you give the gift for yourself or for your son?

