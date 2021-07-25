Dear Annie: Learning to forgive

Dear Annie: About a year ago, after talking to a nice guy who could also be a royal pain — especially when things don’t go his way — I decided to let him into my heart. I did this even though I am usually pretty well guarded and don’t allow too many people close to me. I am one of those people who don’t feel comfortable sharing my emotions with others, so there are very few people who are aware of the fact that I self-harm by using a razor blade to cut into my arms and, sometimes, legs.

When we argue, he will call me a series of names that are extremely hurtful. During a recent argument over something really stupid, he screamed at me, saying that I should cut deep enough to die. Afterward, I did cut for a while just to make me feel better, but it didn’t. The next day, he acted as if nothing had happened, and I have tried to forgive him for what he said, but I don’t know if I can find a way to do so.

I am confused about whether I should just forget about what was said or if I should hold onto the hurt feelings. — Confused and In Love