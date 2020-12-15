Dear Annie: Letting go of anger to let love in

Dear Annie: My mother separated from my father when I was 3. She left my father, who never came looking for us. She later married a wonderful man who loves me more than anything.

When I was 15, a family member was able to get in touch with my biological father. The next day, he changed his phone number.

Recently, I did a DNA test and was able to connect with a cousin. I've been told that my biological father has since remarried and has two children. She gave him my number, and he has reached out to me. He wants to meet me but has no intention of telling his family about me.

I'm hanging onto this hatred and wondering if that is why, at the age of 40, I still can't see past the worst in men. Do I live with this anger or do I move on? — Stuck in Anger

Dear Stuck: Living in anger is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die. It is understandable that you are angry with your biological father. He sounds like he was an unhappy man. Forgiveness is a gift you give yourself, not the other person. Try to see that your biological father was very limited in the love or support that he could give you. This had nothing to do with you and everything to do with his limitations.