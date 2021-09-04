Dear Annie: Lifelong friends, family members leave woman feeling rejected

Dear Annie: I am a 75-year-old woman in good health, and I've been married for 54 years. I have wonderful children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. My problem is that many lifelong friends and most of my family members don't seem to want to maintain a relationship with me. When I contact them, they seem glad to hear from me, but for the past three or four years, there has been no effort on their part to keep in touch with me.

My siblings and I have always been very close and shared things going on with our children and grandchildren. My siblings still talk to each other often, and my one sister-in-law keeps me informed about what's happening in the family. I love my family and friends, but I am about ready to give up on those who don't seem to want to have a relationship with me. I have asked a couple of family members whether they have a problem with me, and they deny there are any issues. I think they probably love me but for some reason don't like me. I have examined my actions and spoken to a counselor and simply cannot find a reason for their distance. Any suggestions? — Feeling Rejected