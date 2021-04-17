Dear Annie: Like the old saying goes, laughter can be the best medicine

Dear Annie: About one year ago, I ended my very first relationship. We were together for about six months. He was a horrible boyfriend, but that was only the beginning of it. He sexually violated me the entire time we were together. He didn't listen to a single thing I asked him to either do or not do. He would kiss me even when I told him I didn't want to kiss him, sit close by me when I told him I wasn't comfortable with it, and touch my legs no matter what I did.

When it was happening, I pinned the blame on myself. I thought I was just scared to do all of this stuff because I'd never done it before. But now I realize it wasn't my fault.

I haven't seen or talked to him since I broke up with him. But since then, I've been tortured by the thought of him. Everything reminds me of him and makes me feel anxious. I told myself things would get better and in a month I'd be back to normal. But it's been a year and I still feel tortured remembering what happened. Every night, I'm scared to fall asleep because my dreams are filled with him sexually abusing me. What do I do? — Desperate