Dear Annie: Long-distance boyfriend always unavailable

Dear Annie: I have dated a guy for the last six years, always long-distance. I have loved this man with my whole heart. The issue is we have not met each other’s families. He has never met my children and doesn’t even want to. He will not acknowledge our relationship on his social media profiles. His parents know nothing of me. We do not spend holidays or birthdays together. We do not go on dates.

The last time we saw each other in person was two years ago. He barely even texts me. There is always an excuse as to why he is unavailable. Yet he claims that he loves me. I just don’t get it. I want to leave, but I care about him so much. What do I do? — Mixed Signals

Dear Mixed: This man sounds more like a pen pal than a boyfriend (and not a very good pen pal, at that). You deserve to be with someone who wants to see you often, spend holidays together, introduce you to his family and meet your children — in short, someone who wants to be with you. You’ll never meet him if you’re too busy staring at your phone waiting to hear from this guy. Break it off, stat.