Dear Annie: Lost 1 son, struggling with the other 2

Dear Sad in California: I am so sorry for the loss of your son. Remember, hurt people hurt people, and your sons are understandably in a lot of pain. First and foremost, acknowledge that they lost their father and brother and that it’s very painful. Sometimes, when people are in pain, they are meanest to the people they love most — people they know won’t leave them, such as their mother. I am not justifying their behavior, just explaining a possible reason why they could be so cruel to you.

I would also look at the way you have treated them. Have you spoken to them with the respect and love that you demand they show toward you? When you say that the death of their father has been a blessing to you, if you are communicating that message to your sons, their resentment is understandable.

As far as living in your house, you have every right to ask them to leave, especially if they are being so disrespectful.

Dear Annie: Many of the letters in your column address the issue of alcoholism and how it affects the alcoholic’s loved ones. This is not the first time I have written to you, but I am writing again because I feel so strongly about telling your readers what worked for me.