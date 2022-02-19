Dear Annie: Lost loved ones and loans

Dear Annie: I’m a recent widow with an in-law problem. My late husband was a generous man and frequently lent money to his family, often without my knowledge. He did tell me a few months before passing away that he had lent his brother, “Simon,” several thousand dollars.

Simon has always been somewhat of a bully, not to mention a known thief and a poor money manager, but he promised to repay my husband after Simon received an expected work-related settlement. Simon can be somewhat intimidating to me (and to others), so I approached his sister to ask her advice about this since we became aware that Simon’s settlement had been received.

She offered to bring up the subject with him, and lo and behold, he exploded, saying that he didn’t owe me a thing because he borrowed the money from my husband, not from me, and since my husband died, he owes nothing to anyone! I know this makes no sense, but Simon has always “gotten away” with convoluted logic such as this. (I should add that his family has always tolerated and enabled his behavior.)

Are there any reasonable ways to address this? Or should I simply write off several thousand dollars that I do really need since losing my husband? — Grieving and Not Prepared For a Confrontation