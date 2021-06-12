Dear Annie: Love versus infatuation

Joseph refuses to have anything to do with me. He has never once come to visit us at our home. Maddy goes to see him every year and usually stays a month. This year, she’s planning to stay six weeks. I’d love to go with her, but I’m not allowed because Joseph doesn’t want me in his house. So, I stay home each time. He shows me no respect or even interest. He doesn’t seem to care at all how either of us is doing, really. Maddy simply accepts his behavior and tells me to get over it because he’s her only child. I understand their connection, but I think she should think about me and my feelings, too. What should I do about this dilemma? I’m starting to think that maybe she should just stay with her son instead of me. — Unfortunate Boyfriend