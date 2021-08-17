Dear Annie: Love versus lust

Dear Dilemma: I'm not sure how happy and healthy your current relationship is if you are still lusting for Henry. Ask yourself if what you are feeling is more lust or love for Henry — and Mason — and that will give you your answer.

Lust dissipates over time, while love persists. Whether Henry or Mason is more love or lust is a question you have to ask yourself. Start by asking, "How do I feel about myself when I am with this person?" Don't forget that if Henry cheated on others, he will likely cheat on you.

Dear Annie: My mother-in-law puts her husband first in her family. His moods and feelings dictate everything in that house. Consequently, their children — my husband and his sister — do not know how to assert themselves in their relationships. They don't know how to sort out their true feelings.

They weren't allowed to disagree in their early years at home. This nearly destroyed his sister, and it has caused problems in our marriage, which, thankfully, we have weathered. But the bottom line is they didn't learn to have a good relationship with themselves.

Putting yourself last isn't always saintly, nor is it always healthy, for you and your family. — Sad Observer

Dear Sad Observer: Your letter brings up a good life lesson. If your own personal and emotional cup is not full, how can you fill the cup of others? The answer is, you cannot. Take time every day to fill up your own cup when you can. Some good ways are through walks with friends, prayer or meditation, long relaxing baths, journaling, singing a song you like or spending time in nature.

