Dear Annie: Man's fiancée upset that ex-wife still attends all the family gatherings

Is Beth having anxiety over nothing, or should I ask my ex not to be around so much? — Ex In or Ex Out

Dear Ex In or Ex Out: Your ex-wife was a part of your family for 20 years, and that bond doesn’t disappear once the ink dries on the divorce papers. It’s understandable that she wants to stay in touch with her former in-laws, and it’s understandable that they want to include her. But it’s important that your fiancée really get to know and love your family, and she’s having a hard time doing so with your ex-wife around. Rather than disinvite Cynthia, talk to your family members about your concern and plan additional outings with just them and Beth. Once Beth feels more settled and secure with her place in the family, it will be easier for her to relax at family gatherings, even when Cynthia is there.

Dear Annie: My husband and I own a boat that takes tourists on short trips. Three years ago, he fell in love with the only woman on board. When I realized something was up, I said, “If she is so wonderful, what is stopping you from being with her?” Without hesitation, he said, “The age difference.”