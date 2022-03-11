Dear Annie: Messy habits may mean more

She got my sister, who is also a friend of hers, to help her go through everything in the house and get rid of things. They did not do it all at once because that would have been too difficult, but my sister went once a month for three hours and then helped her cart everything away. Stuff Addict needs to find one friend she trusts to help her and set a regular schedule, just like a doctor’s appointment. Without the support, our friend would never have taken any steps. — Two Is Better Than One

Dear Two: Thank you for your letter. I absolutely agree. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and overburdened when we face obstacles like this alone. Whether it’s a family member, friend or neighbor, if “Stuff Addict” is willing to let someone in, they’ll surely feel the load’s a little lighter with the support and encouragement of another.

Dear Annie: This is in response to the letter from “Stuff Addict.” Another option would be to contact the local Agency on Aging. They should have resources for companies that specialize in working with folks with hoarding tendencies by disposing, donating, etc. Agency on Aging may even have information on classes and/or support groups that could also assist Stuff Addict.