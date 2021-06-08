Dear Annie: Missed the mark

Dear Annie: “Blessed and Happy Woman” was a bit off. Prayer and diet cannot “cure depression.” You did mention the counsel of a doctor, but I want to stress that a doctor is absolutely necessary when dealing with mental health issues.

People still have such a fear of mental illness, but it is no different than a physical illness like diabetes or asthma. People have no fear disclosing that they have asthma and need medication for it. It’s so sad that people still live in fear of disclosing their mental illness.

I’m afraid that you had an awesome opportunity to speak about the power of seeking professional help when there is an issue with mental health. You responded meekly, not with the response I expected — that she should get her butt into counseling and anyone in the same position should as well. You dropped the ball, unfortunately. Otherwise, I do enjoy your column. — Correcting an Annie

Dear Annie: As one who has suffered from clinical depression my whole life, I feel your response was lacking. What “Blessed” is describing is not much different from the advice of some well-intentioned but mistaken folks that all depressed ones can pull themselves up by their bootstraps. There are different kinds of depression and depressive episodes.