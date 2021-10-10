Dear Annie: Molestation victim wonders how he can hold the woman, whom he later married, accountable

Dear Loss and Regret: I am so sorry that you had to encounter such a horrible, manipulative person when you were young and vulnerable. No child — and child is what you were — should have to suffer that type of abuse. You sound like you have had some good therapy because you see now that her behavior was truly manipulative and intended to brainwash you. My guess is that your healing and self-care journey will last a lifetime, but that will only make life more joyful. What we put in, we get out of this life.

Of course you miss your family, and that is what the healing is for. Tell them that all the time — how much you missed them. You can’t go back to the past, but you can look to the future. There is a reason the rearview mirror is a lot smaller than the forward-facing windshield. Look toward the future and, as much as you can, forgive your perpetrator and forgive the young boy who didn’t know any better. Once you give yourself that gift, you will feel lighter and less angry. As for legal recourse, I’m not sure. I will print this letter in hopes that an attorney who specializes in this type of law might write to me.

But seeking legal action and having to relive all the trauma again and again might not be the best way for YOU to move forward. The best revenge is living well, so continue to stay committed to that course.