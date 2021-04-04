Dear Annie: Mom fears alcoholic son's rock bottom may mean homelessness

You sound like a wonderful grandmother. Keep up the good work, and know that people do recover from this terrible disease.

Dear Annie: My boyfriend, “John,” and I have been together for 2 1/2 years. John is 37, and I’m 29.

The other day, he surprised me by announcing to our friends, “She doesn’t want kids!” When I asked him about it the next day, he basically said he doesn’t see me as a parent. This took me aback. I’ll admit I’ve never mentioned wanting kids as passionately as most other people, but I’ve often wondered about being a parent, and imagined boy or girl names and all the things I would like to do as a family.

I love this man very much. But I’m at a loss for words. I know I would make a good mom someday, when the time is right, but evidently, John doesn’t think so. — Family Matters

Dear Family Matters: Evidently, John has no consideration for your feelings. Maybe he was projecting his own fears of not being a good father, or maybe he thinks he has reason to believe you wouldn’t make a good parent. But the way he handled this was unkind. You two need to have a straight conversation about children. If you want children and he does not, that alone might be a deal breaker. Regardless of his position, it’s very important to address this situation before you move forward in your relationship. Tell him you won’t tolerate those types of comments and to keep private matters between the two of you.

