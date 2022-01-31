Dear Annie: Mom should intervene in daughter's abusive relationship

Dear Annie: I’m writing out of concern over your response to “Very Sad Mother of a Very Sweet and Special Daughter,” who told you about the abuse that her daughter is experiencing at the hands of her son-in-law. You fell short of what this woman needs to be doing to support her daughter.

Her son-in-law is not only verbally abusive but is also portraying classic domestic abuse tactics to control his wife. He is trying to manipulate this family to control his wife. It is too bad that the mom has not communicated these conversations with her daughter, but you need to respect what she is trying to do. Her gut is most certainly telling her this is not right, but without being truthful to her daughter, she is being complicit and not supportive.

That can end badly for her daughter. As you did advise, she needs to be upfront with her daughter and at least tell her what is going on because she has a right to know.

She thinks her daughter’s heart will be broken to hear what he is saying, but better a broken heart than a broken body or spirit. This mom can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline and get support and information on how she and the rest of the family can best support their daughter and sister.