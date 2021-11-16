Dear Annie: Mother is playing favorites

Dear Annie: I am a 47-year-old woman and have been happily married for 24 years. I have a great relationship with our only daughter, who is 24 years old and thriving. My problem is with my mom. We live in separate states, and she lives close to my two sisters. They are both divorced, with seven kids between the two of them. My mom has stepped in to help financially and with child care. My problem isn't with that, though.

My mom has never come to visit me and uses my sisters' kids (ages 13 to 30) as an excuse. When I've gone to visit her, she still revolves all activities around my sisters and their kids. I would love to have some alone time with my mom and have expressed this several times. She dismisses my feelings as "middle child syndrome."

Since my dad passed away eight years ago, she has taken several vacations with my sisters and other family members, but she still hasn't pursued any time with me. Before his passing, he was her excuse as to why she couldn't visit. Our relationship has dwindled down to a phone call every few weeks, where she complains the whole time. She doesn't even ask about me or my family anymore. I'm starting to wonder why I keep trying or hoping for some memories before it's too late.