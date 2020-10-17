Dear Annie: Mother of the groom — on Zoom

Dear Annie: My son and his fiancee are getting married next month at the courthouse in the city where they live. Due to their feelings about COVID-19 and the travel involved (they live in another state), family is not invited and they will only have their two attendants.

They plan on having another ceremony for family and friends in 2022.

How are other families handling situations like these? I never thought I wouldn't be invited to my son's wedding. He is acting like it's not a big deal, and I'm trying to respect that. But I'm a little hurt. We would've traveled there even if it is just at the courthouse.

Do we give them their wedding gift now or wait, or do both? — Sad Mom

Dear Sad Mom: My congratulations on your son's marriage and my sympathies that you can't be there in person to see it officiated. Perhaps your son could set up his phone to stream a live video from the courthouse that you and other friends and family members can watch to feel more part of the ceremony. As for the wedding present, it's entirely up to you to give one now or wait until the friends-and-family ceremony. Both options are equally thoughtful.