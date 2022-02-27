Dear Annie: My almost-perfect husband gives me no affection

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been together for 10 years. We found each other when we needed each other the most. I fell head over heels in love with him and am still just as much in love with him a decade later.

Four months after we met, he asked me to marry him, and two months after that, we found out we were pregnant. We both were in our late 30s. I had two children from a previous marriage living at home with me. He stepped right into the daddy role and has done the absolute best job possible. My oldest has now made us grandparents. My husband is the best papaw our grandson could have ever asked for.

He is an amazing person, and I know he loves me with all his heart, but since I had gotten pregnant with our child, he has not been very affectionate toward me. In the past six years, his health has declined, and we’ve both gained weight. I have talked to him about this. His answer is, “It’s just the way I am.” He kisses me good morning and good night, and he sends me text messages throughout the day telling me that he loves me.

My husband is attentive and caring when I’m sick or hurt. We hold hands; we chat and talk like always, but if I want anything more than that, I have to initiate it and face the possibility of rejection.