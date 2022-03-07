Dear Annie: Narcissism is spanning generations

I know Alice hurts inside and is incredibly unhappy. She works at a menial job but makes a good wage because of her time there. It absolutely breaks my heart to see her daughters fighting everyone and everything. Alice has made her world very small, and these girls are doing the same. I've had community members come up to me in the grocery store and ask: "What's the deal with Alice? Is she OK?"

Our oldest and youngest have had some significant obstacles and medical challenges to deal with, but they and their children are happy and well-adjusted. Alice is sort of getting along with her younger sister now, but I'm afraid it's an act. She can put on a good show.

We've changed our will to specifically list who gets what. We did this because we know that Alice would fight them tooth and nail and try to end up with all of our property.