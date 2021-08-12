Dear Annie: Need my makeup

I really don’t know what to say to him at this point other than that I am in the process of hopefully solving this problem, but even if my blemishes clear up, the mental and emotional aspects will take time. I understand others will say: “It’s just makeup. Ditch it for him if you really love him!” But I don’t think people understand how much I really can’t stand seeing the face I have naked in the mirror. It brings me to tears and causes anxiety attacks — which I feel like my boyfriend would resent me even more for. He doesn’t have much patience for insecurity of any kind. I’m not sure what to tell him other than, “Let’s wait and see.” Any advice? — Can’t Face the Mirror

Dear Can’t Face the Mirror: Just as it would be wrong for your boyfriend to demand that you wear makeup, it’s wrong for him to demand that you don’t. It’s your face, and it’s up to you what to do with it. His threats of breaking up hardly qualify as “jokes” in my book. That kind of talk smacks of bullying. Enlist the help of your therapist in setting and enforcing boundaries in your relationship so that you can focus on healing yourself and reducing your anxiety.