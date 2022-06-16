Dear Annie: Nephew could learn the hard way

Dear Annie: My 22-year-old nephew is an only child who lives with his parents and has never lived on his own. He dropped out of college and has never held a job for more than a couple of weeks. He has no interest in learning to drive, and his parents drive him to and from events he wishes to attend.

His parents pay for his entertainment, and they treat him to expensive dinners out at least once a week. He doesn’t have any chores or responsibilities and isn’t expected to pay rent or otherwise earn his keep. His parents don’t seem to be interested in pushing him to grow up, and I’m concerned about his future.

His parents had him later in life, and I’m worried about what is going to happen to him when they are gone. He doesn’t have any skills and is totally undisciplined. When I mentioned my concerns to his parents, they just shrugged it off and said they didn’t want to push him to do anything he doesn’t want to do. Is there anything I can do to help this young man? I’m really worried about him. — Concerned

Dear Concerned: Try spending more time with your nephew to get a sense of what career paths might make sense for him. Does he have a passion or a certain set of skills? Remind him that a job is more than a way to pay the bills; it can provide a sense of fulfillment and boost self-esteem.

It is good that you care for him — it shows that you are a kind person — but remember that you are not his parent, and you can’t stop his parents from supporting him. One way or another, he will learn how to make it on his own. But he may end up learning the hard way.

