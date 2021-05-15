Dear Annie: Nieces and nephews welcome to visit, but their dogs cause too much trouble

Dear Annie: My father-in-law died unexpectedly a few years ago. Since then my brother-in-law’s family has put my meek mother-in-law in an uncomfortable predicament. These nieces and nephews who all live out of town seem to think it’s OK to bring their dogs every time they visit. Some have more than one. When they are all there at once, it’s really a dog zoo.

For the past year, my husband and I have had the excuse of COVID-19 to avoid these gatherings. Frankly, we can’t stand all the dogs. More importantly than our feelings, though, my mother-in-law does not want them bringing their dogs. She is too sweet to say anything, for fear they won’t visit. My nieces and nephews are grown adults at this point; they all make very good money and could afford to kennel these pets. Should we tell them how much this upsets her? She is constantly having to steam clean her rugs because of this and other unnecessary chores. — Do We Tell in Wisconsin