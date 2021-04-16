Dear Annie: Nigerian love interest likely not the prince of reader's dreams

Dear Annie: I have let myself get involved with a significantly younger guy. To make matters worse, I’m married. In my defense, before I even started talking to this other guy, my husband and I had come to a place in our marriage where we were more like roommates than husband and wife. We didn’t even share the same bedroom (which was his decision). He never showed me affection of any kind. We spoke to each other, but that was it.

I started socializing with men on social media, and I must admit I did get taken by a scammer for $12,000, which I should have never let happen. But I have met this great guy on another site. He lives in Nigeria and is younger than me. I know Nigeria has a bad track record for scammers, but this guy really doesn’t seem like he would be into that stuff.

As for my husband ... I care for him and don’t want to keep hurting him but my love for him isn’t the way it should be. Yet, I can’t bring myself to leave him.