Dear Annie: No-good boyfriend brings down my friend

She came to us and asked if he could spend the weekend with her. Before you know it, he had moved in with her. Because we have small dogs, he wouldn’t come through the front of the house. He uses the back door and complains about it. I don’t pay attention to him. I understand the fear thing, but my dogs were here long before him. Now the two of them are moving out.

So far, she hasn’t told us too much about where they are going. We are still taking care of her little pup. This is the fourth or fifth time they have broken up and gotten back together. She has changed and, to me, not for the better. Before, she was caring and nice. Now, she is slightly mean to us. He is always bad-mouthing us to our neighbors and friends.

My question is, if they break up again, should we let her back in with us? I don’t want to be mean, but I’m tired of feeling used. She has a sister, but they don’t have room for her. Right now, I care more about the dog than her. I know she would never allow anything to happen to the dog. We are enjoying having the house to ourselves. — In a Pickle in Georgia